Manipur: Hand grenade found at NIT Registrar's residence gate

Imphal: A hand grenade was discovered at the residential gate of the Registrar of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur, Kiyamgei Manining Leikai, under Irilbung police station in Imphal East district, on Friday night.

Authorities suspect that members of an underground outfit were responsible for the act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police reported that suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) planted a high-explosive hand grenade, marked as “Last Warning,” at around 10 PM.

A handwritten note was found with the grenade, addressing Khumukcham Tomba, the Registrar of NIT Manipur.

Upon receiving an emergency alert, a team from the Irilbung police station, along with bomb disposal experts from the Manipur police department, immediately arrived at the scene. The bomb squad safely defused the grenade by 11:30 PM.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the incident may be linked to monetary demands by the underground outfit. However, KCP-PWG has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, despite its name appearing on the warning note.

Police have registered a case under relevant legal sections and are conducting further investigations into the incident.