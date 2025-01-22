Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla was apprised about the ecological imbalance of the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in the northeastern region, and its deteriorating condition of rivulets and streams.

To this effect, Detail Project Reports (DPRs) have been sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for sanctioning projects to rejuvenate these rivulets and streams.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh, Chairman, Loktak Development Authority (LDA), Manipur called on Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chairman submitted a report to the governor and apprised him of the activities taken up to conserve Loktak Lake.

Highlighting the importance of conserving the lake along with its associated wetlands, Asnikumar said, steps have been taken to restore the ecological balance of the lake with the conservation of its catchment areas, rich flora, and fauna.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said of the total thirty-six streams that are flowing into the lake, seven have been extinct and the remaining are in a polluted state.

These streams have to be brought back to their original state and therefore, Detail Project Reports (DPRs) have been sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for sanctioning of projects to rejuvenate these streams.

The chairman continued that because of the complete ecological restoration of Loktak Lake, community participation is crucial.

Governor while appreciating the efforts of the Authority to conserve the lake, asked the Chairman to continue their best efforts to rejuvenate Loktak Lake.

During the meeting, a large-sized photograph of the Loktak was presented to the governor.