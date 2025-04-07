Imphal: An exchange of gunfire between a combined security force comprising police and Assam Rifles and cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) has taken place at Uyokching hills under the Heirok police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Police arrested one insurgent, dismantled a camp, and recovered arms, ammunition, and three vehicles on Sunday.

According to a police report, suspected KCP (PWG) attacked the security forces while conducting a search operation. The security forces appropriately retaliated against the fire.

The team discovered a colossal camp where the armed miscreants had taken shelter on and off.

Subsequently, in the follow-up operation, the team arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), namely, Waikhom Loveson Singh (31) of Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak, Imphal West District, from Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak under City-PS, Imphal West District.

The arrestee person allegedly involved in extortion activities.

The recovered items included one SLR with a Magazine, a 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun with 7.62 mm Ammunition, 14 Blank Cartridge, a Firing Pin, 8 Tear Smoke Shell (SR), 11 Tear Smoke Shell, 3 Stun Shell, 3 Bulletproof Jackets with 02 Plates, two pair Camouflage Trousers,14 Camouflage Shirts,4 Camouflage Bags, 4 Camouflage P Caps, a Sleeping Bag, 2 Jungle boots, one Tata Safari, and two Gypsy vehicles.