Imphal: A lone armed individual who came on a two-wheeler opened fire a gunshot at the fish centre in Imphal West district on Thursday night amid the ongoing 48-hour statewide bandh call given by the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

As per CCTV footage, the man who came on a two-wheeler rode down from his vehicle and opened fire a shot at the Imoinu Fish Centre located at Iroishemba Mayai Leikai under the Lamphel police station in Imphal West district around 8.45 pm on Thursday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The fish centre belonged to Chanam Bimol, also known as Lemba, 44, a resident of Iroishemba and son of the late Ch Borshing.

Though no one was in the attack, the locals of the Iroishemba under the aegis of the Iroishemba Apunba Meira Paibis staged a protest demonstration at its office premises on Friday.

The Meira Paibi president, Thongam Ongbi Indrapati, demanded a clarification from those involved in the gun threat at the earliest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She also appealed to the attacker(s) not to repeat such unwarranted acts in the future. Meanwhile, the police, on receiving the information, immediately rushed to the scene, and a case in this regard has been registered.

As of the filing of this report, no individual or entity has come forward for clarification on the issue.

Notably, the firing incident occurred on the first day of the 48-hour statewide bandh called by the COCOMI. The bandh is set to end Friday midnight.