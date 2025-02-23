Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh stated on Sunday that ensuring free movement for all communities along the state’s national highways remains a top priority for the government under President’s Rule.

Speaking to the media in Imphal, Singh confirmed that security arrangements on NH-102 (Imphal to Dimapur, Nagaland) and NH-37 (Imphal to Silchar, Assam) are nearly complete to facilitate the smooth passage of passenger vehicles. Additional security measures will also be implemented in strategic areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, the movement of Meitei passengers on these highways was severely disrupted.

The government is now making efforts to restore access from multiple fronts. Singh emphasized the need for confidence-building measures among communities to ensure peaceful coexistence and the safe movement of passenger vehicles.

He further stated that the daily movement of around 500 goods-laden vehicles along these highways has been secured. To maintain safety, strict security protocols are in place at vulnerable points, with security convoys deployed in sensitive areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, 110 checkpoints have been set up across different districts to monitor and ensure smooth transportation.