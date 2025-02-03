Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects announced of proceeding towards the developmental paths in the state.

Singh said that his government is always keeping an eye on the developmental works amid various crises.

On Monday, Singh inaugurated the Art and Culture building and an Open Gym and laid foundation stones for a 33/11 KVA Sub Station and swimming pool inside the Manipur University campus.

He also assured to ensure that the construction of the swimming pool is completed within a year.

Later, Singh also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the multi-story building (government quarters) at the Langol foothills in Imphal West district on Monday.

The project is being taken up at the Cost of around Rs.65.60 crore with funding from HUDCO with State share.

The construction is being made under the Planning and Development Authority of the Manipur government.

The new government quarters will provide accommodation for approximately 64 families.

It would also provide modern amenities and facilities by maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality for its residents, Singh said while speaking at the event.

Singh said that the multi-storied housing quarter will be a G+7 building. He further explained the need for vertical expansion to minimize land use.

He further highlighted similar construction at the New Checkon area where 13 high rises are being constructed as government quarters.