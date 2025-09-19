

Imphal: Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, Anurag Bajpai, on Friday, announced that the Legal Awareness Camps will reach schools, colleges, community halls, local clubs, and remote areas of all districts on crimes against women, arrest and detention, and family disputes.

The Legal Awareness Programme under the ‘Nation First @75 Campaign’ will be carried out between September 19 and October 2, 2025, and will cover a total of 75 locations across all districts of Manipur. Anurag Bajpai was launching the Legal Awareness Programme at the Conference Hall of Manipur Secretariat, South Block, Imphal, on Friday.

Also Read: Manipur displaced persons seek govt clear assurance on returning home, rejects ‘appropriate places’

He said the state government has been spreading knowledge on gender laws, cyber laws, crimes against women, arrest and detention, family disputes, and alternative dispute resolution. He exuded confidence that the campaign would become a milestone in advancing social justice, empowering citizens, and spreading the ideals of the Nation First @75 Campaign.

Anurag Bajpai stressed that legal awareness is a cornerstone of democracy and essential for ensuring access to justice for all. Citing Article 39A of the Constitution, he noted the State’s duty to provide free legal aid and equal justice opportunities, particularly for weaker and marginalised sections of society.

He remarked that the absence of legal assistance often leads to injustice, and every act of injustice corrodes the foundation of democracy.

On the occasion, resource persons, including R.K. Umakanta, Government Advocate (High Court), and A. Gopendro Sharma, Director of Prosecution, Manipur, shared valuable insights on various legal procedures during the conference. The programme was also attended by Smt. Nungshitombi Athokpam, Commissioner (Law), Administrative Secretaries and officials from the Law Department. Deputy Commissioners of different districts also took part in the programme via video conferencing.