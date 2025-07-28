Imphal: The Tribal Research Institute (TRI) under the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department, Government of Manipur, has announced two upcoming competitions—Tribal Frames 2025: Manipur Short Film Challenge and Tribal Lens 2025: Manipur Photography Competition.

The initiatives are being organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, with support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

According to an official statement, the competitions are exclusively open to members of the state’s tribal communities. Manipur has 33 recognised Scheduled Tribes, broadly grouped under the Naga and Kuki communities. Tribal people constitute around 41.1 per cent of the state’s population and largely reside in the hill districts.

The short film challenge is open to tribal filmmakers, aspiring creators, and storytellers. Submissions must focus on the life, culture, traditions, crafts, or heritage of tribal communities in Manipur.

The films can be of any genre—fiction, documentary, experimental, or hybrid—and should not exceed 10 minutes in length. The first prize carries a cash award of Rs 50,000, followed by Rs 30,000 for the second prize and Rs 20,000 for the third. Winners will also receive the Tribal Frames Trophy and certificates. Special Jury Awards will be presented in addition to the main prizes.

The photography competition is being held under three themes: tribal costumes, tribal festivals, and tribal lifestyle. Each category offers Rs 20,000 for the first prize, Rs 15,000 for the second, and Rs 10,000 for the third.

Winners in each theme will receive the Tribal Lens Trophy and certificates. Ten additional entries will be selected across all categories for Tribal Lens Merit Certificates and a cash prize of Rs 3,000 each.

The last date for submitting photography entries is August 30, 2025. Short film entries must be submitted by September 15, 2025, at 5:00 pm.

Further details are available through email at trimanipur@gmail.com or via Phone/WhatsApp at +91 70851 54750. Updates will also be shared on Instagram and Facebook via @trimanipur_official.