Imphal: The Manipur government, under President’s Rule, has initiated the implementation of solid waste management, property tax, and Geographic Information System (GIS)-based property tax systems in the state.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, on Wednesday, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Commissioner of MAHUD R.K. Dinesh Singh, senior officials from Imphal Smart City Limited, the Planning and Development Authority, MAHUD, Deloitte representatives, and the Secretary to the Governor.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary provided updates on the progress of various development projects and highlighted challenges in their execution.

The Governor emphasized the need for the timely and effective implementation of these initiatives, particularly stressing the importance of scientific waste management and transparent tax systems to strengthen governance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He urged the departments to coordinate their efforts and launch awareness campaigns to ensure public participation.

Solid waste management, especially in Imphal, faces significant challenges. Current systems rely on conventional collection and disposal methods, though modernization efforts are underway, including the establishment of a Solid Waste Treatment Plant and initiatives like plastic waste recycling.

Imphal generates a large volume of municipal solid waste (MSW), with approximately 50% remaining uncollected and ending up in rivers, polluting vital water bodies such as Loktak Lake.

The Municipal Act constitutionally sanctions local bodies to assess and collect property taxes from property owners within their jurisdiction.

Additionally, municipal authorities use the advanced GIS-based Property Tax Mapping system to improve tax collection efficiency and ensure accurate revenue generation.