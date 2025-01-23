Manipur govt introduces new rules for Loktak lake conservation

Imphal: The Manipur government is taking decisive action to bolster conservation efforts for Loktak Lake, a crucial natural asset for the state.

During a meeting led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the urgent need to protect the lake’s fragile ecosystem was highlighted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur govt bans internet services in state till September 15

Key decisions include requiring prior approvals for any activities around the lake, holding individuals accountable for unauthorized actions, and fostering coordinated conservation initiatives.

Citizens are encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to help maintain the lake’s ecological balance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Grenade found at doctor’s residence in Imphal

The government is also addressing ongoing challenges like encroachment, pollution, and threats to migratory species. A deadline has been set to finalize the lake’s boundary, with the Loktak Development Authority, Revenue Department, and local authorities working together.

Chief Secretary emphasized the government’s commitment to preserving the lake’s ecological, cultural, and economic importance, calling on citizens to contribute to its protection.