Imphal: Following the arson attack on BJP Minority Morcha president Asker Ali’s house, the Manipur Government on Monday imposed a prohibitory order in the entire Lilong assembly constituency in Thoubal district.

Properties worth crores of rupees were reduced to cinders in the fire, as the three fire tenders from the Manipur fire services rushing to the scene for rescue operations were prevented from entering the areas by the mobs.

The District Commissioner, Thoubal, has promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the said constituency prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or other lethal weapons by the public.

The order was enforced after the Superintendent of police, Thoubal district, reported that nearly a 7,000 to 8,000-strong mob, armed with lathis and stones, stormed the residence of the BJP Minority Morcha’s Manipur president, Md Asker Ali, located in Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area and set it ablaze on Sunday night.

Ali who had earlier expressed support for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 had conditionally apologized for his statement and condemned the Act under relented pressures from various quarters, particularly the Muslim communities across the state.

Several Manipuri Muslim bodies have been voicing opposition, staging protests, and issuing statements demanding the rollback of the legislation.

Thousands of people took part in the rallies held at three separate locations in the state on Sunday.

The protesters held placards that read, “Protect Muslim Right,” “Reject Waqf Bill,” “Owner of Waqf is Allah,” “Custodian of Waqf is Muslim Community” and “WAQF Bill is Unacceptable.”

The rallies were organized by different Munilim bodies including Anjuman Nasrul Islam (Ulama-e-Association), and the All Sora Clubs Co-ordinating Committee (ASCCOC).