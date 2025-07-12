Imphal: The Governor-in-Council of Manipur has approved the appointment of Chingakham Naoba Singh as Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) under the Home Department.

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Friday night at Raj Bhavan, chaired by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In an official statement, N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), said the appointment was made on humanitarian and exceptional grounds, in recognition of the death of Naoba Singh’s elder brother, Constable Deepak Chingakham of the Border Security Force (BSF), during Operation Sindoor.

Constable Deepak Chingakham, 25, from Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai in Imphal East, was serving with the 7th Battalion of the BSF. He sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing by Pakistani forces in the RS Pura sector of Jammu & Kashmir on May 10, 2025, and died the following day.

Earlier, on May 15, 2025, the Governor-in-Council had also approved an enhanced ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) Ex-Gratia Scheme. Additionally, the Central Government provided Rs 1 crore to the family.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the incident, the martyr’s father, Chingakham Bonbihari, submitted a request to the Governor seeking state government employment for his younger son, Naoba Singh, instead of accepting a BSF-offered opportunity, so the family could remain together in Manipur.

After consideration, the Governor-in-Council approved the request, citing the exceptional nature of the case and the need to support families of personnel who die in national service.

The appointment has been made in accordance with the decision of the Governor-in-Council and the applicable rules.