Imphal: The Manipur government has appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh of Yairipok Yambem, Imphal East district, as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) in the state police department in honour of his late brother’s sacrifice, officials said.

Naoba Singh is the brother of BSF Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, a Vir Chakra awardee, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor.

Deepak sustained injuries in cross-border firing by Pakistan along the RS Pura sector in Jammu on May 10, 2025, and succumbed the following day.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, in a statement, said the appointment was made in recognition of the supreme sacrifice made by the BSF personnel. The Governor-in-Council approved the appointment under the state Home Department.

In addition to the appointment, the central and state governments extended an ex gratia of Rs 1.1 crore to the martyr’s family under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) Ex-Gratia Scheme.

