Imphal: The Manipur Government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to any informant who provides credible information leading to the safe return of Luwangthem Mukesh (20), a resident of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Imphal West district.

Luwangthem Mukesh, a 5th-year student of the NG College, Imphal, and son of L Gyanendra Das, has been missing since March 16, 2025, after he left his home in a car.

Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh, Joint Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur, in an official statement, has also urged citizens to come forward if they have any relevant information that could assist in the safe return of the missing person.

Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles and other security forces, have conducted joint operations to search for and rescue the missing person, utilizing advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering.

Authorities are conducting a series of operations to ensure his safe rescue and return in the vicinity of suspected areas in the districts of Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Noney, as well as other parts of the State.

The police have registered a case regarding his disappearance under FIR No. 90(3)2025 at Imphal Police Station, under sections 140(1)/142/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).