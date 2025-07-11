Imphal: The Directorate of Printing and Stationery, Government of Manipur, for the first time in the state, has adopted an environment-friendly, paperless system for all official communications, document management, and operations/workflows of the Directorate, wherever possible, with immediate effect.

This decision aligns with the e-Governance initiatives undertaken by the State Government, an official notification stated on Friday.

According to the circular issued by Ng. Roben Singh, Director of Printing and Stationery, Government of Manipur, the adoption of a paperless working system will not halt the printing of statutory forms, booklets, and other official documents by the Directorate.

On the contrary, the initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the communication process between indenting departments/government offices and the Directorate in executing its mandated printing and publishing responsibilities.

A paperless Directorate will be environmentally friendly and will increase efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability, while also being cost-effective in delivering the Directorate’s mandated public services to both the general public and other departments, institutions, or offices under the Government.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the paperless Directorate in the public interest, all concerned must follow the procedures below when communicating with the Directorate:

i) Departments, institutions, and offices of the Government of Manipur that use eOffice Manipur must send and receive all correspondence to and from the Directorate exclusively through the eOffice platform, wherever feasible.

ii) Departments, institutions, and offices that have not yet adopted eOffice Manipur, along with the general public, should send correspondence to the Directorate via their official or personal email accounts addressed to dir.govtpress-mn@manipur.gov.in, wherever possible.

iii) The Directorate will send all correspondence, including receipts or acknowledgements, to government departments, institutions, offices, and the general public through eOffice Manipur, the official email address (dir.govtpress-mn@manipur.gov.in), or the official WhatsApp contact number 9402268344. The Directorate will not issue any physical paper communications, except where rules or laws require ink-signed documents.

iv) The Directorate will issue all documents bearing the digital signature of the competent authority wherever required, unless an inked signature is mandatorily specified by existing regulations.

For any further clarification or information, concerned parties may contact the Directorate directly.