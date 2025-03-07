Imphal: The number of weapons voluntarily surrendered to the Manipur government during the 14-day amnesty period, including INSAS rifles, AK series, and various munitions, has surpassed 1,055.

On Thursday, the final day of the deadline, the public surrendered a total of 186 firearms, including tear gas guns, ammunition, and other items.

In response to the Manipur Governor’s amnesty announcement, individuals who possessed looted or illegal weapons willingly deposited the firearms at government offices in Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Jiribam, and Pherzawl districts.

For the first time on the last day of the amnesty, women also voluntarily surrendered arms, ammunition, and bombs to the Officer-in-Charge of the Women Police station in Imphal East district.

The authorities withheld the names of the women, but they surrendered a double-barrel gun, a wireless handset, two hand grenades, two smoke bombs, and 15 AK live rounds.

The amnesty period, which began on February 20, concluded with a positive response, especially from people in the valley districts.