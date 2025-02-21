Manipur Governor starts official duties early from state Secretariat

Imphal: Manipur’s Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, commenced his official duties at the state Secretariat in Imphal on Friday, three days earlier than his scheduled start on Monday.

The announcement had initially stated that the governor would begin operations from the South Block (Old) of the Secretariat on Monday, as Manipur is currently under President’s Rule following the suspension of the state assembly on February 13, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Traditionally, the Governor’s office is located at Raj Bhavan, but with the state under President’s Rule, Bhalla will now split his time between the Raj Bhavan and the Secretariat.

The Governor’s administrative work is being supported by Chief Secretary PK Singh, Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh, and security advisor Kuldiep Singh. On the first day of operations, two high-ranking officials, along with Secretariat staff, assisted him in the office.

Since the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, 2025, the Governor has taken on additional responsibilities as the executive head of the state, per Articles 153 and 154 of the Indian Constitution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tight security measures were implemented, with around 200 security personnel deployed between Raj Bhavan and the Secretariat.