Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, conveyed his warm felicitations to Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh for winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad.

At the 2025 Commonwealth Championships, Rishikanta Singh lifted a total of 271kg (120kg snatch and 151kg clean and jerk) in the men’s 60kg category, securing the top position.

Mirabai Chanu claimed gold in the women’s 48kg category by lifting a total of 193kg on Monday, August 25.

In his X post, the Governor wrote, “Mirabai Chanu continues to be one of the shining prides of Manipur, inspiring countless youths with her dedication and excellence. Her remarkable and record-setting performance in the women’s 48kg category has brought immense glory to the nation.”

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also extended his congratulations via X, stating, “I extend my warmest congratulations to Shri Chanambam Rishikanta for bringing glory to Manipur and the nation by clinching the gold medal with a 271kg lift at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. Your dedication, discipline, and hard work have once again proven the extraordinary sporting spirit of Manipur. I wish you even greater success in the days ahead.”

