Manipur Governor pledges support to Red Cross for IDP relief

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has assured support to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Imphal West District Branch, after meeting with its representatives at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Thursday.

During the discussion, the IRCS members briefed the Governor about their ongoing humanitarian efforts for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), revealing that nearly 60,000 people have been affected by the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023. They also shared the challenges faced while carrying out relief work and sought assistance from Raj Bhavan to continue their efforts effectively.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Governor acknowledged the dedication of the IRCS volunteers and appreciated their relentless service in reaching out to affected individuals in relief camps across various districts. He assured them of his support and commended their efforts in distributing essential supplies to those in need.

To aid the ongoing relief work, the IRCS National Headquarters (NHQ) has extended additional assistance by dispatching emergency relief materials to Manipur. The supplies include 2,000 kitchen sets, 2,000 hygiene kits, and 1,500 mosquito nets, with the total value of the aid estimated at approximately INR 53.22 lakh.

Additionally, an ambulance provided by the IRCS NHQ has been deployed to transport injured individuals to hospitals for urgent medical care.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The IRCS has reaffirmed its commitment to helping those affected by the crisis and continues to provide essential aid. The relief materials sent by NHQ will be distributed once they reach Imphal, ensuring that the affected communities receive the necessary support during this challenging time.