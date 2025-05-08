Manipur Governor meets Tangkhul Naga community to address tribal issues

Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, met with representatives from the Tangkhul Naga community to discuss the challenges faced by tribals, particularly those residing in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

The meeting followed a visit by a seven-member delegation from the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community, led by President Sword Vashum.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur Governor chairs historic ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting under President’s Rule

The delegation called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Thursday and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

The memorandum highlighted several key issues. First, it called for an increase in tribal representation in the Manipur Legislative Assembly to ensure the voices of tribal communities are better heard in the decision-making process. The current assembly, with 60 members, has 20 seats reserved for tribals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland Tribes Council seeks early solution to Naga political issue

In addition, the delegation urged for a bifurcation of the state’s budget allocation to address the diverse needs of different communities. This measure is intended to facilitate more targeted development and ensure that funds are distributed efficiently to benefit all segments of the population.

The community also sought the construction of a new office complex and a multi-purpose convention hall for the Tangkhul Naga Long in Ukhrul. The proposed facility is expected to serve as a hub for community events, cultural gatherings, and administrative functions.

Governor Bhalla assured the delegation that he would review their concerns and work towards addressing the challenges faced by the tribal communities in the state.