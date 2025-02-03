Imphal: Launching the ‘Addiction Free Manipur Campaign,’ Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called upon the people particularly the youth, to come together to combat the menace of drugs and contribute towards achieving a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

At a glittering function held at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday, the campaign is being organized by Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) – a flagship program of the Ministry.

The campaign aims to tackle the problem of substance abuse across the state through awareness generation, mass mobilization, and community outreach targeting vulnerable groups and the general masses.

Officially, there are around 1.5 lakh drug addicts in Manipur.

Governor said the issues of drug abuse and addiction are one of the many challenges that require community participation and collaboration between Governmental and non-governmental organizations.

He further stated that under NMBA, plans have been formulated to reduce drug abuse in the country.

Altogether, 372 districts in the country have been covered. He stressed that prevention through awareness campaigns is crucial to tackling the problem effectively.

The Governor commended the initiative taken up by Brahma Kumaris, stating that such efforts towards making India a drug-free nation are highly commendable.

The Governor urged everyone, particularly the youth, to support this movement, come together to combat the menace and contribute towards achieving a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

Dr. Banarsilal Shah, Secretary, Medical Wing, Mt. Abu, Rajasthan; Dr. Swapan Gupta, Associate Professor of Neurology, GB Pant Institute, New Delhi; Prof. RK Lenin Singh, President, Indian Medical Association, Manipur State Branch and BK Nilima, In-charge of Brahma Kumaris, Manipur, among others, attended the program.