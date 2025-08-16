Imphal: Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, attended the inaugural seminar on “Krishna Tattva – Character Building” at the Sri Sri Radha Krishnachandra Manimandir (ISKCON Temple) in Imphal, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday.

The Governor was accompanied by the First Lady, and together they offered Aarti to Lord Krishna before the ceremony.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the event, Governor Bhalla released a special souvenir and launched the official ISKCON website. In his address, the Governor highlighted the significance of the seminar, emphasizing that it serves as an important reminder of timeless human values such as kindness, purity, non-violence, and compassion.

He noted that these values are especially relevant in today’s fast-paced world, where globalization and technology bring new challenges to society.

The Governor spoke about the deep cultural and spiritual impact of Lord Krishna’s teachings in Manipur, which have long influenced the region’s art, devotion, and way of life.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stressed the importance of character development in children, pointing out that the best lessons are learned by example.

Governor Bhalla also encouraged the youth to draw strength from Lord Krishna’s teachings to foster moral integrity and leadership.

Additionally, the Governor visited various stalls showcasing handmade products, many created by internally displaced persons.

He commended the creativity and quality of the items on display, further emphasizing the importance of supporting local artisans.