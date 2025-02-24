Manipur Governor honors over 30 artists at MSKA awards ceremony

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla honoured over 30 distinguished individuals for their remarkable contributions to Manipuri art and culture at the annual Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) award ceremony, held on Monday at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The ceremony saw the distribution of MSKA Fellows, MSKA Awards, and MSKA Young Talent Awards.

As the Chairman of MSKA, Governor Bhalla reflected on the Akademi’s history since its inception in 1972.

He mentioned that MSKA has consistently recognised individuals who have excelled not just in art and culture, but also in literature and fine arts. The awards, he explained, symbolise the highest standards of excellence and achievement.

Over the years, the Akademi has honoured several influential figures whose work has enriched and popularised Manipuri art and culture.

The Governor expressed special joy in recognising six young and talented artists, further enhancing the Akademi’s tradition of celebrating new artistic voices. Bhalla extended his congratulations to all the awardees, including Gurus, artists, writers, and visual artists, for their exceptional contributions.

The ceremony was attended by Special Commissioner for Art and Culture M. Joy Singh, Commissioner for Finance N. Ashok Kumar, and other distinguished guests.