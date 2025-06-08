Guwahati: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday convened a high-level security review meeting with top administrative and security officials following a fresh wave of violent protests across the state.

The unrest erupted after the arrests of leaders from the Meitei organization, Arambai Tenggol.

Manipur Raj Bhavan on its official social media handle X, confirmed that Governor Bhalla conducted a “comprehensive discussion and review of various matters relating to the current law and order situation in the state.”

Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Key officials present included the Security Advisor, Director General of Police, Commissioner (Home), Secretary to the Governor, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), IGAR (S), and Inspector General, CRPF, among others.

Later in the day, a delegation of MLAs also met Governor Bhalla at Raj Bhavan. The legislators apprised the Governor of the escalating law and order situation and urged his intervention to facilitate an amicable resolution.

The Governor assured the delegation that he is taking all necessary steps to address the concerns and restore normalcy.

Notably, the protests, which led to the imposition of prohibitory orders and the suspension of internet services in five Imphal valley districts, intensified on Saturday night (June 7, 2025). People cite the arrests of Arambai Tenggol leaders as the immediate trigger for the renewed unrest.