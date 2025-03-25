Manipur Governor chairs historic ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting under President’s Rule

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired the first-ever ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan conference hall in Imphal.

This meeting marks a significant development since the state was placed under President’s Rule, with the legislative assembly in suspension.

According to a communique from Raj Bhavan, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary PK Singh, along with Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, and Administrative Secretaries from various departments.

Key proposals related to development, governance, and administration were discussed and approved during the session.

Notably, Parliament recently approved an increased expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore for Manipur, up from Rs 32,656.81 crore in the current financial year. The capital outlay has been raised by 19%, reaching Rs 7,773 crore for the financial year ending March 2025.

Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 500 crore contingency fund for the state during the Lok Sabha discussions on supplementary demands and the Manipur budget.