Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has assured protection and preservation of the historical hill ranges – the Koubrou, the abode of the god Lainingthou Koubru, and the goddess Kounu, and the Thangjing – the abode of Thangching, the ancestral deity of Moirang in Manipur.

The Governor’s assurance followed when the Members of Thangjing Seva Mandal, Historical Heritage Development Organisation, and Committee on Protection and Preservation of the Historical Rights of Koubru and Thangjing Hill Ranges (CPPKT) on Monday called on by the Governor.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the members apprised the Governor of the difficulties faced by devotees who are unable to visit the sacred Thangjing Hills to offer prayers.

The governor assured them that the authority would look into their concerns.

Security Advisor Rajiv Singh, Secretary to Governor, and Superintendent of police in Bishnupur district, also attended the meeting.

Notably, in Manipur, Mount Koubru, a significant pilgrimage site and the abode of the god Lainingthou Koubru and goddess Kounu, is located in Kangpokpi district, while Thangjing Hill, believed to be the abode of Thangching, the ancestral deity of Moirang people, is in Churachandpur district.

People following the Sanamahi religion used to climb to the top of the peaks to offer prayers to God Thangching and Koubru, who reside in the main temples built on the peaks.