Imphal: The state government, on Tuesday, distributed transgender identity cards and certificates to transgender persons during an awareness and interaction programme held at the southern Kakching District headquarters.

Rohit Anand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kakching at the DC Office Complex, Kakching, handed over the identity cards and certificates to 11 transgenders.

Speaking at the event, Rohit Anand said that in India, transgender individuals can apply online for a transgender certificate and identity card through the National Portal for Transgender Persons. This nationally recognized card, provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is mandatory to access the welfare measures offered under the Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme.

According to the All Manipur Nupi Manbi (trans-women) Association (AMANA), a prominent trans community group of the state, the adult transgender people’s population in the state is over 4,000. Santa Khurai, secretary of the association, stated that out of 4000 transgenders, 2500 identify as transgender women and the remaining as transgender men. The literacy rate of transgender people in Manipur is 67.50%.

However, the trans community in restive Manipur expressed disappointment over what it termed as a listing of a very small number of 239 voters in the electoral rolls published by the state election office in 2024.