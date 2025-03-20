Imphal: Girls with disabilities expressed the hardships they faced while going to the police station and hospitals in Manipur, urging the government to have a disabled-friendly environment at the earliest at various places.

All Tribal Disabilities Union, Wheel Chair Basket Ball Association along with Deaf Welfare Organisation, Manipur jointly organized the discussion as a part of the International Women’s Day celebration cum Consultation on Ground Situation and Conditions of Women with Disabilities at Manipur Press Club, Imphal on Thursday.

In a one-day discussion sponsored by the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) the disabled girls focused on the hardships they faced while going to police stations, and hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson, MSCW, Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang stated that officially, there are over 56, 000 persons with disabilities in Manipur.

Participants in today’s discussion urged the Government to have a disabled-friendly environment either in hospitals or in police stations.

They also expressed their challenges of not being able to gain higher-level college facilities inside the state which has led them to limit their knowledge level as compared to other states.

Further, they urged the government to employ proper interpreters in all departments to harness a friendly and cooperative environment while accommodating them.