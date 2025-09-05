Imphal: A Special Awareness Campaign under the theme Gender Sensitization has called upon the people to overcome gender stereotypes, foster mutual respect and empathy, and create a more inclusive society.

The District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) and Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) Cell, Kakching District, organised a Special Awareness Campaign at the Kakching district headquarters.

These programmes aim at creating a balanced society where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal rights, opportunities, and access to resources.

Naorem Kumari Devi, speaking as a Resource person, spoke on various issues relating to gender sensitization.

She highlighted the discrimination between males and females and the influence of societal norms that perpetuate gender inequality.

She also elaborated on the distinction between sex and gender, stressing the need for awareness to overcome deep-rooted biases.

While acknowledging that some improvements and positive changes have taken place in society regarding gender discrimination, she observed that such deep-rooted practices will take time and sustained effort to overcome.

It also reduces gender inequality and violence, promotes fair treatment and equal opportunities, and empowers women by encouraging their active participation in public and economic life.

By fostering a deeper understanding of different genders and their needs, sensitization programmes lead to more balanced gender relations and a more just society for everyone. The 10-day awareness campaign, which kicked off on September 2, will conclude on September 12.



Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) is a flagship initiative within Mission Shakti, initiated by the Government of India. It is designed to bridge the information and knowledge gap regarding schemes and facilities available for women, as well as guide them to avail the benefits and entitlements.