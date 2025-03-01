Imphal: India’s security forces, comprising of Kangpokpi police and the CRPF (115 Battalion), arrested four Kuki-Zo individuals allegedly linked to the underground Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P) for collecting illegal taxes from transporters using the National Highways in Manipur.

The authorities conducted an operation at the Koubru Leikha Bimparao forest in Kangpokpi district, where they seized two four-wheelers, three mobile phones, one wireless earpiece with cover, Rs 8,550 in cash, and a Puma bag.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Lungousem Kipgen (29), Letminlal Kipgen (25), Satminlun Tuboi (24), and Thanggoulun Kilong (27).

The police said that they worked under a KNF-P cadre and engaged in extortion activities on Highway NH-102 in Manipur.

During interrogation, the authorities learned that they were working under Gogou Kipgen @ Jamin of the KNF-P.

The police handed over the arrested individuals and the seized items to Kangpokpi police station for further questioning.

This marks the first time such arrests and seizures have occurred in the Kangpokpi district in Manipur since the state came under President’s rule.