Guwahati: Four non-locals working as labourers were taken into custody by police in Thoubal, Manipur for allegedly violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

The labourers, identified as Afsar Ali, Md. Sanfaraj, Md. Rahamtullah, and Sahabaj Alam, were found residing without valid ILP cards and overstaying in the state at the Yairipok Bishnunaha water reservoir construction site.

They were all residents of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the apprehension on Twitter.

He stated that legal action would be initiated against the violators and steps would be taken to deport them from the state.

The ILP system was enforced in Manipur to safeguard the demographic and cultural interests of its residents.

The system regulates the entry and stay of non-locals in certain northeastern states.

The chief minister further appealed to employers, contractors, and residents to cooperate with the authorities in ensuring the effective implementation of the ILP system.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out.