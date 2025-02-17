Imphal: A close associate of former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and an ex-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, has publicly accused N. Biren Singh for being the root cause of the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

In a video that has since gained widespread attention on various social media platforms, Barish Sharma claimed that he was the first village defender to be arrested, alleging that he had executed several tasks directly under the orders of the former Chief Minister.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sharma, visibly upset, shouted, “Biren destroyed Manipur.”

Sharma made these comments during a confrontation with a large group of Meira Paibis, who had staged a sit-in protest demanding an apology from him for the alleged defamatory remarks he made against the women of Manipur.

A group of Meira Paibis from the southern Sugnu Assembly constituency stormed the gate of Sharma’s residence at Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri in Imphal East district, around 11 am on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After the disruption, the women staged a sit-in protest, calling for Sharma to apologize for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda on his social media platforms.

On Facebook, Sharma wrote, “The Meira Paibis of the Sugnu Assembly segment take part in the protests on the payment of Rs 500 each for the protection of territorial integrity.”

The Meira Paibis of Sugnu Kendra also firmly denied these allegations and demanded Sharma to issue an apology and remove the offensive content from his social media.

As tensions rose, a team of Imphal East district police intervened. Eventually, Barish Sharma apologized to the agitating women.