Manipur: FOCS seeks support for peace march to Senapati

Imphal: The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, and its allied groups have requested cooperation from the government, civil organizations, and the public for a peace expedition scheduled on March 8.

The peace march will start from the historic Kangla Gate (northern), Imphal, and proceed to Senapati district headquarters via Kangpokpi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Th Manihar, president of FOCS, emphasized that the rally would promote peace and harmony while also testing the Union government’s commitment to restoring peace in the state. He reminded the public of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement allowing free movement on National Highways in Manipur starting March 8.

Since ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, Meitei movements have been restricted in hill districts such as Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal.

In response to concerns raised by the Kuki Alliance for Nampi Awakening Movement (KANAM), which warned FOCS not to enter Kuki territories, Th Manihar expressed optimism that the peace march would mark the beginning of restoring peace in the region. He also appealed to Kuki groups in New Delhi for their cooperation in the peace process.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!