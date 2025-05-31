Imphal: Imphal River breached its embankments at Khurai Heikrumakhong and Heingang in Imphal East district, rendering hundreds of people homeless due to the flood water entering their dwelling houses at different low-lying areas on Saturday.

The Imphal River, the sorrow of Manipur during the monsoon season, is still flowing above the danger level and overflowing at different locations, while the Iril River is rising its water level owing to the incessant rainfalls for the past four days on Saturday.

The India Metrological Department still predicted heavy rainfalls till June 2, 2025, at different places across the state.

Further exacerbating the crisis, one of the six shutters of the Dolaithabi barrage reportedly broke open around 10 am on Saturday due to continuous rains, leading to increased water overflow.

All India Radio (AIR) Imphal also ceased its transmission for approximately five hours after floodwaters entered its studio.

The floodwaters marooned many people, who then took refuge on the top of their houses for their very survival.

Additionally, there were severe water logging and inundation, causing impact on the daily commuters, disrupting daily life in transportation and essential services in the Greater Imphal areas.

Lifeboats evacuated the people affected by the flood, and personnel of the central forces and other local volunteers engaged in the evacuation via ferry services.

The most affected locations in the Imphal East district by the floods are Khurai Heikrumakhong, Heingang, New Checkon, Palace compound, All India Radio, Imphal, VVIP quarters in Sanjenthong, Lamlong, Kairang Teramakhong, Telipati, Khonghampat, Khomeidok, Khabam Lai Haraobam, Nilakuthi, Andro Parking, Sanjenthong, Mahavalli temple, Soibam Leikai, Nongmeibung, Khurai, Wangkhei, Porompat, Kongpal, Chekkon, Moidangpok maning leikai, Khabeisoi, Pomeidok, etc.

Subsequently, a team of senior officials from Manipur’s Home Department, Police, and Relief & Disaster Management conducted an aerial inspection of flood-affected areas in Imphal East district.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations, DIPR Manipur, in its official release, confirmed the inspection, stating that the team, utilizing a helicopter, gained a comprehensive view of the most impacted zones, enabling them to quickly assess the extent of damage and the urgent needs of the affected population.

It stated that the aerial survey forms a crucial part of the state government’s multi-pronged strategy to control and mitigate the ongoing floods.

“Authorities are working around the clock (24×7), coordinating with all relevant departments and agencies to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation efforts”, it added.