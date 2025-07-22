Manipur: Five UKNA cadres killed, two injured in firing at Tamenglong camp

Imphal: Five members of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were reportedly killed and two others injured in an incident of firing within the group in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Tuesday, according to preliminary information.

The incident occurred at the UKNA’s Dabeijang camp under Khoupum police station in Tamenglong, near the Assam and Nagaland borders. The area also shares proximity with Jiribam district.

Initial reports indicate that a cadre of the UKNA allegedly opened fire on his fellow members using a weapon issued by the outfit. Five individuals died at the scene, and two sustained injuries.

Police and security personnel stationed in the vicinity responded to the incident and reached the location. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

According to officials, the UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Government of India, unlike 25 other Kuki-Zo-Chin underground groups currently under the SoO arrangement. The UKNA has been advocating for a separate Kukiland comprising areas in Manipur and Myanmar.

Further details are awaited.