Imphal: In a series of coordinated operations over the past 38 hours, the Manipur police commandos’ anti-extortion unit has made significant strides in dismantling insurgent networks in the Imphal Valley.

Five cadres from three different valley-based underground groups were apprehended, and a cache of arms, ammunition, and extortion money was recovered.

The crackdown began in Imphal West district, where intelligence led the commandos to a suspected hideout.

There, they arrested Huidrom Priyokumar Singh (37), an active member of the banned PREPAK (Pro). Seized from the operation were a mobile phone, Rs. 1,150 in cash, an Aadhaar card, and a two-wheeler.

Following up on information from Singh’s interrogation, the commandos raided another hideout, this time in Imphal East district.

Three cadres of the proscribed KCP (PWG) were taken into custody: Chongtham Shyamchandra Singh (23), Maibam Suraj Khan (32), and Boghimayum Sahid Khan (30). The operation yielded three rounds of .32 ammunition, an empty .32 cartridge case, and three mobile phones.

The final operation took place in Thoubal district, where Sangomshumpham Warish alias Chingnungakpa (25), a cadre of the proscribed UNLF (Ningon Macha group), was apprehended.

Police recovered a .32 pistol, a magazine with three live rounds, a holster, a mobile phone, and a four-wheeler.