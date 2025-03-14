Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 46-year-old woman, identified as an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in a special operation

The police recovered a pistol with a magazine, 19 9mm live rounds, 15 .38 live rounds, Rs 5,000 in cash, six mobile phones of different brands, SIM cards, and three Airtel 5G Plus SIM cards from her possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police control room confirmed the arrest and the recovery of weapons and electronic devices during a special search operation conducted in Imphal West district over the past 24 hours.

The operation, led by the Manipur police Commandos and women police, resulted in the arrest of Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46), an active PLA cadre, from her residence at Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West.

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated an investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The PLA, formed on September 25, 1978, has been engaged in guerrilla warfare through insurgency movements to restore Manipur’s lost sovereignty after the merger of the Manipur kingdom with the Indian Union in 1949.