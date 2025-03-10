Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 24-year-old woman linked to an underground outfit, along with Rs 1.07 lakh in cash and some demand letters. At the same time, she was involved in extortion activities in the Imphal East district.

Acting on a tip-off about anti-social elements trying to extort money in the Masjid Achouba area under Porompat police station, a team from the anti-extortion unit of Manipur police commandos rushed to the scene.

During the operation, the police arrested a female, identified as an active cadre of the banned National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

They trapped her inside a shop at Golapati Masjid Achouba Awang Leirak, under Porompat-PS in Imphal East District, around 6 pm on Sunday.

The arrested woman was later identified as Laiphrakpam Soniya Devi @ Tombi @ Lamjingbi (24).

The police report stated that Soniya was involved in extorting money from the public, private firms, and government officials.

The police recovered the following items from her possession:

i. A mobile phone

ii. A wallet containing Rs. 1,07,260 in cash

iii. Some incriminating documents, including demand letters

The police handed over the arrested woman and the seized items to the concerned police station for further legal action.