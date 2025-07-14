Imphal: Farmers in Chanung village of Imphal East district of Manipur, bordering Kangpokpi, abandoned their paddy fields on Monday morning following a reported incident of gunfire, raising renewed concerns over the security situation in the region.

According to local reports, the incident took place around 9:30 AM when suspected Kuki-Zo militants allegedly fired multiple rounds from nearby hilltops towards Sebi Loukeon, a low-lying paddy field area near the villages of Phialen, Tayngkon, and Jindai.

The firing incident occurred despite recent assurances by the state government that flying squads and security personnel had been deployed to allow farmers to carry out agricultural work safely during the monsoon season.

A Meitei woman farmer, present during the incident, told reporters that she heard around 11 intermittent gunshots from the direction of the nearby hills. Security forces stationed in the area reportedly instructed the farmers to vacate the fields immediately for their safety.

The incident reflects the continuing atmosphere of fear and tension, as ongoing violence and inter-community conflict have disrupted daily life, particularly for those engaged in farming.

A male farmer said the gunfire led to panic among those working in the fields, forcing them to seek shelter and leave their work behind. The situation underscores the vulnerability of civilians, especially farmers, who often face the brunt of violence in conflict-affected areas.

Following reports of the incident, Imphal East district police rushed to the spot to assess the situation. No casualties have been reported so far.