Guwahati: A farmer in Manipur’s Bishnupur District sustained injuries on Thursday afternoon after allegedly being attacked by suspected armed militants while working in his paddy field at Phubala Maning.

The incident, occurring around 3:00 pm, has once again escalated concerns over the persistent ethnic tensions plaguing the region.

Authorities have identified the victim as Ningthoujam Biren, 60, a senior citizen from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai.

Reports indicate that suspects targeted Ningthoujam Biren, a senior citizen from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai, despite the nearby presence of security forces.

According to local sources, Biren was working with other villagers but stayed behind to complete his tasks when the assault took place. He suffered injuries to his left hand and is currently receiving medical treatment at Bishnupur District Hospital.

This incident has sparked fresh alarm regarding the safety of civilians in Manipur’s conflict-prone zones. Local residents have expressed shock and dismay that such an attack could occur in an area ostensibly guarded by security personnel. As of the time of this report, authorities have not released an official statement concerning the incident.

The area remains tense, and the assault underscores the persistent insecurity faced by residents in vulnerable parts of Manipur.