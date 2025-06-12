Guwahati: A profound sorrow has enveloped a family in Manipur after their daughter, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was confirmed as a crew member aboard Air India Flight AI171, which tragically crashed today.

The flight had departed from Ahmedabad, bound for London.

Nganthoi, cherished for her warmth and commitment, had served Air India for several years, her promising career in aviation now tragically cut short.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout Manipur, impacting everyone who knew her.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 individuals, went down moments after departing from Runway 23 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has yet to release an official statement on casualties, the immense emotional toll on affected families is already palpable across India.

At the Kongbrailatpam residence in Manipur, a somber gathering of relatives, friends, and neighbors offers prayers and unwavering support as the family anxiously awaits further details.

The Manipur state government has also extended its deepest condolences and pledged all necessary assistance to the bereaved family during this unimaginable period of loss.