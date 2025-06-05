Imphal: The Court of Session Judge, Imphal West, on Wednesday framed charges against four Manipur police commandos in connection with the alleged fake encounter/extrajudicial killing of four persons and injuring one that occurred on August 29, 1998, along Imphal Airport road.

The court’s order reveals that the then Sub-Inspector Th Krishnatombi initially registered the case at Singjamei police station based on his report. His report stated that a team of Imphal West commandos was operating in the Kwakeithel area to apprehend “underground cadres.”

According to the report, a car sped away, with its occupants allegedly firing upon the commandos, leading to “retaliation” that left four persons dead and one injured.

The report also claimed the discovery of two AK-47 rifles with loaded magazines and one empty magazine in the car.

The Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to handle the case, and the CBI constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court also directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct a competent investigation into the case.

The NHRC constituted a three-member team. Their findings, based on the Justice C Upendra Commission of Enquiry report, contradicted the initial police account.

The report specifically implicated SI Krishnatombi, SI Rajen, Constable Akhtar Hussain, Inaobi, Thongkhongam Lungdim, and Ginkhanlei Vaiphei, all commando personnel of Imphal West, as being responsible for the killings.

Investigators identified the victims of the alleged fake encounter as Major S Shaiza, Rukhoshele, Tosovchu Chakhesang, Kikheto Sema, and H Budha. Additionally, Thenucho, former speaker of the Nagaland state legislative assembly, sustained a bullet injury during the incident.

The Court of Session Judge, Imphal West, framed charges against then Sub Inspector Thokchom Krishnatombi of Tabungkhok Makha Leikai, then Constable Khundongbam Inaobi of Minuthong Kabo Leikai, then Constable Thangkhongam Lungdim of G Songgel village, and Md Akhtar Hussain of Yairipok Tulihal Konjil Leikai under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for trial.

The Court order mentions that the Home Department, Government of Manipur, denied prosecution sanction against four other accused, namely, Nongmaithem Rameshwor, Baremon Khamjai, Khundrakpam Ranjeet, and Leitanthem Sharat, all of them then commando personnel of Imphal West, and as such, the case cannot proceed against them.