Imphal: Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police commandos busted an extortion ring involving an underground outfit mainly operating in Imphal East district, officials said on Wednesday.

Two alleged activists of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) involved in the illegal collection of money from government employees and general masses were arrested.

The duo namely Ningthoujam Jupiter Singh @ Bungcha (27) and Sorokhaibam Amarjit Singh @ Halakpa Khuman @ Abo (28) were arrested in an operation at Mahabali in Imphal East district on Tuesday night, official reports said.

One M20 Pistol loaded with live rounds in the magazine, a two-wheeler, one sling bag, and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

The arrests and seizures came based on an interrogation report to which two KCP-PWG cadres namely Laishram Rajesh Singh (39) and Laishram Tomba (19) were arrested recently from Morok Inkhol village under the same district.

In that operation, a pistol, Rs. 4,140 and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

Officials claimed that with the arrests of these perpetrators, an extortion ring in the Imphal East district has been busted.