Guwahati: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is crestfallen.

And don’t blame him for his state of mind.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The re-emergence of poppy cultivation in Manipur‘s hill districts has incurred his concern.

Singh on Tuesday warned that drug cartels were making the most of the “security vacuum following ethnic violence to dramatically expand illegal operations.”

According to him, Manipur which was once lauded for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, is now a haven for narcotics trafficking.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The notorious Golden Triangle’s influence is making inroads and he dreaded that it could pose severe threats to the nation’s youth and social stability.

“It breaks my heart to see my state Manipur, a land of strength, fall into the grip of drugs,” Singh stated on X on Tuesday.

It breaks my heart to see my state Manipur, a land of strength, fall into the grip of drugs. The shifting of the Golden Triangle towards India has brought a dangerous transformation, especially for my state. Manipur, once celebrated for its natural beauty and resilience, has now… pic.twitter.com/dy4cGaLPYm — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 2, 2025

According to Singh, the BJP-led government had previously launched an aggressive “War on Drugs” campaign that showed significant promise.

“Recognising this early, the BJP-led government launched a determined “War on Drugs.” The large-scale destruction of poppy fields and prosecution of offenders gave people hope that the menace could be curbed. Since its launch, the campaign has shown tremendous results, creating widespread awareness and instilling fear among those involved,” Singh wrote.

Also Read: Manipur: Lamka South block in Churachandpur achieves 100% saturation in key development indicators

Singh however elaborated that after violence struck on May 3, 2023, the situation deteriorated.

“However, after the 3rd May 2023 incident, cartels exploited the reduced enforcement of the War on Drugs, and poppy cultivation spread once again across different parts of the hills. Recent photographs from villages in the adjoining forest areas of Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts like Challengbung, Chingphei, Sangkai and Yoleng reveal the alarming scale of these operations,” he added.

And he asked for immediate remedy to the menace.

“This grave situation demands urgent intervention. I urge all authorities to confront this menace with an iron hand, and I call upon the national media to conduct ground surveys and let the world see what is really happening in Manipur. The problem must be uprooted before it consumes all of us. Manipur cannot be left to fight this battle alone. It needs urgent and collective action to prevent irreversible damage and to achieve Nasha Mukt Bharat,” he added.

Posting another video, Singh showed massive poppy cultivation in Kotlen and Songpijang.

This video was also taken on 1st September 2025, showing mass poppy plantations in Kotlen and Songpijang hill ranges along the IT road under Kangpokpi Police Station and Waichong Sub Division. These areas fall within the Kangchup Leimakhong Irang Protected Forest in Kangpokpi… pic.twitter.com/79ojAgvlAO — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 2, 2025

Singh wrote, “This video was also taken on 1st September 2025, showing mass poppy plantations in Kotlen and Songpijang hill ranges along the IT road under Kangpokpi Police Station and Waichong Sub Division. These areas fall within the Kangchup Leimakhong Irang Protected Forest in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. Is the Forest Department even watching, or have they chosen to ignore this altogether?”

Are the authorities listening?