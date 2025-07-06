Imphal: Some errant cadres of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), one of the insurgent outfits currently engaged in peace talks with the central and state governments, have fled with weapons from their camp located at Yaithibi Loukon in Manipur’s Kakching district.

UPPK Chairman Konthoujam Homeshwar, also known as Chingkhei, made this statement during a press meet held in Imphal on Saturday.

A few UPPK cadres, led by General Secretary N. Ahed alias Lemba, escaped from the camp with weapons on Friday.

The chairman appealed to the public not to entertain any monetary demands made by Lemba alias Ahed and his followers, including Home Secretary Roni, Finance Secretary Konthou, Defence Secretary Ingenjao, Deputy Finance Secretary Manikanta alias Khumanlakpa, and Organisation Secretary Kabi Khuman.

He urged the public to hand them over to the police or other law enforcement agencies instead of yielding to their demands.

A splinter faction of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) set up the UPPK, also known as PREPAK-UPPK, and its armed wing, the Kangleipak People’s Army (KPA), on November 6, 2008. Official sources confirmed that the government dissolved both groups on April 4, 2016.

The UPPK was formed with the primary objective of restoring the lost sovereignty of Manipur.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central and state governments on May 24, 2013.

Since then, UPPK cadres have strictly adhered to the ceasefire ground rules.