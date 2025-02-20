Imphal: An endangered bat species locally known as “Shekpi” was rescued and later released into its natural habitat in Manipur, after medical treatments.

The Indian flying fox (Pteropus medius), a large bat species, also known as the greater Indian fruit bat is critically endangered in Manipur.

This bat species once wild in plenty in the state and even killing them was not considered a punishable offense in the past, but is currently under protection.

It is listed under Schedule II of the amended Wildlife Protection Act in 2022 providing it with legal protection to ensure its survival.

People for Animals (PFA), Manipur, in a statement, said that a bat “Shekpi” of this rare species was rescued by the cadres of the United National National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P) at its Yathibi camp in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday.

PFA said that the rescued bat was later released into its natural habitat once it had regained its strength and was deemed fit for safe release.

The PFA also appealed to the people to not hunt the bats for meat stating that handling and consuming bat meat can also pose a risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases, which can transfer from animals to humans.