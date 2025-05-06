Manipur: Drug smuggler arrested with Rs 82 lakh heroin in Chandel

Imphal: Central security forces arrested a suspected drug smuggler and seized illegal drugs worth approximately Rs 82 lakh in Chandel district of Manipur near the Myanmar border.

The operation, carried out by Assam Rifles under the direction of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), targeted a drug trafficking route from Moreh, Tengnoupal District.

Acting on credible intelligence, authorities set up Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) near the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) location in collaboration with Tengnoupal Police.

Two Swift Dzire vehicles, suspected of carrying contraband, were intercepted on Monday. With the help of a trained sniffer dog from Assam Rifles, a search of the vehicles confirmed the presence of illegal substances.

At the Tengnoupal Police Station, 19 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing 205 grams and valued at Rs 82 lakh in the regional illegal drug market, were recovered.

One individual was arrested in connection with the haul. The seized drugs and the suspect have been handed over to Tengnoupal Police for further legal action.