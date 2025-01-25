Imphal: A special court in Manipur has sentenced two contraband drug users and peddlers to 5 years of imprisonment each for their possession of heroin.

Monica Maibam, the judge of the Court of Special Judge Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) on Friday announced the sentence for Md Tomba, 40, and Md Jakiruddin, 45, both residents of Phoubakchao Itha under the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The duo was arrested by a special team of the Narcotics Affairs and Border Police of the Manipur police department during a special drive conducted on November 10, 2014.

The arrests were made along with 130 grams of heroin powder in front of the Ram Lal Paul higher secondary school, Imphal West district.

A car they used was also recovered at the time of their arrests.

The court sentenced five years of imprisonment for Md Tomba but the term of Jakiruddin has been set off 250 days he has been in the judicial custody during the trial procedures.