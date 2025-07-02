Imphal: Under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Imphal Branch arrested Samuel Thongcianhao Vaiphei, a member of the Kuki-Zo community, on charges related to drone bombing incidents in the interdistrict areas of Imphal West and Kangpokpi.

Officials stated that the Special Court NIA Manipur Number 1 remanded Samuel, suspected to be a cadre of a Kuki militant group, to judicial custody until July 13, 2025.

He was arrested from a location in Kangpokpi district on June 22 and initially remanded to NIA custody until July 1.

After his production in court and following the submission by the Special Public Prosecutor (PP) for the NIA, and upon perusal of the case records, the court extended his custody until July 13.

The NIA, which took over the investigation following a directive from the MHA on September 17, 2024, re-registered the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A).

Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West district initially registered the case as FIR No. 30(9)2024, and the court formally transferred it to the NIA on September 19, 2024.

In its submission to the Special Court NIA Manipur, the NIA revealed that unidentified Kuki militants used drones to drop over 40 bombs on Koutruk and Kadangband villages, interdistrict areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West, on September 1, 2024.

Tragically, the attack claimed the life of 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi of Phayeng Umang Leikai in Imphal West district. Her nine-year-old daughter, Rogiya Ngangbam, sustained a bullet injury to her right elbow.

Subsequent investigations revealed that militants actively used drones to drop bombs between 2.30 pm and 6 pm, and then entered Koutruk village armed between 6 pm and 8 pm.

They set fire to several properties, including trucks, electrical water pumps, motorcycles, a car, and an Activa scooter.