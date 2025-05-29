Imphal: Manipur Police, with support from central security forces, continued rescue operations for the second day on Thursday to recover a truck driver allegedly abducted by militants in the New Kaiphundai area of Tamenglong district along NH-37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam.

Unidentified armed men abducted the driver of a loaded truck traveling from Jiribam to Imphal, despite an escort by CRPF personnel. The incident sparked tension and led various civil society groups to organize a protest march.

The Rongmei Naga Council Manipur, Rongmei Naga Luh Phuam, Rongmei Naga Youth Organisation, Rongmei Naga Students’ Union Manipur – Goinanglong Luangrian, VACC members, village chairmen, youth clubs, church leaders, and others launched protest demonstrations.

Protesters held placards that read, “Stop Kidnapping,” “We Want Peace,” and “Release the Kidnapped Person.”

The protesters warned that the incident could threaten regional peace and demanded the safe release of the abducted driver, whose name remains undisclosed due to security concerns.

The Kaiphundai Village Authority, Kaiphundai Luh Phwam, Kaiphundai Youth Club, and Students Union jointly condemned the abduction.

They confirmed that the kidnappers seized the driver while he was transporting essential goods from Jiribam to Imphal, even though CRPF personnel escorted him.

The groups urged law enforcement to arrest the perpetrators, ensure justice, and secure the driver’s safe return.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police reported that security forces conducted search operations and established area dominance in fringe and vulnerable parts of both hill and valley districts.

Police facilitated the movement of 123 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37.

They implemented strict security measures across sensitive zones and deployed convoys to safeguard vehicle movement along high-risk stretches.

Authorities also set up 110 checkpoints across various districts in both the hill and valley regions. Police confirmed that they did not detain anyone at these checkpoints.